It often happens to us that our documents are lost somewhere or are kept in a wallet and the wallet falls somewhere. At the same time, in these documents, the most important thing is Aadhaar card. Most of our work is done through this. Whether it is a bank or any other work, the Aadhaar card is very important and if it is lost, many of our works will be incomplete. But you do not have to worry.

After losing the Aadhaar card, how to get a digital copy of it, today we will tell you about it. Actually you can download the Aadhaar card on your smartphone. The downloaded Aadhaar card is valid and accepted.

How to download aadhar card

To download the Aadhaar card, first go to the official website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Select the option of enrollment ID or Aadhaar number. If you have selected Enrollment ID, then you have to fill the details of Aadhaar. For example, enter a 28-digit enrollment number or enrollment number, PIN code, name and captcha code. If you have chosen the Aadhaar option, then you have to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number and other information. After doing this you will receive OTP from Aadhaar on the registered mobile number. After which, after answering some questions, click on Verify and download. In this way your e-Aadhaar card will be downloaded.

Use password

It will be password protected. You can open your Aadhaar card through a password. Explain that the electronic copy of the Aadhaar card is password protected. Password is your name in the four letters capital of English followed by the year of birth. For example, if your name is Ravi (RAVI) and your year of birth is 1994, then your password will be RAVI 1994.

