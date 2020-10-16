The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently introduced the Aadhaar card to make PVC cards more secure and easy to use. Now this new Aadhaar bank will be like an ATM card. If you are also thinking about getting a new PVC Aadhaar card, but if your mobile is not registered with Aadhaar, then you can get Aadhaar card with PVC.

UIDAI tweeted on its official Twitter that there is nothing to worry if your mobile number is not registered with Aadhaar. You can request OTP for authenticity on any mobile number.

Don’t have your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar? Don’t worry, you can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication of your Aadhaar PVC order. Click on the link https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX to order now. pic.twitter.com/58CEPspPYW – Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 13, 2020

What is special in the new Aadhar card

The base PVC card is fully weather-proof, luxuriously printed and laminated. You can now bring it everywhere, without having to worry about it being damaged by the rain. Your Aadhaar PVC can now be ordered by ordering online. At the same time, the new base in the form of plastic cards is durable, attractive in appearance and equipped with the latest security features. Security features will include hologram, guilloché pattern, ghost image and microtext. To make this card, you have to pay 50 rupees.

This is how you can get new base PVC card

For the new Aadhaar PVC card, you should visit UIDAI website.

– Here, go to ‘My Aadhaar’ section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.

After this, you enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number or Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID) of 16 digits or Aadhaar Enrollment ID (EID) of 16 digits.

– Now you fill the security code or captcha and click on Send OTP for OTP.

After this, fill in the empty space given to the OTP received on the registered mobile and submit it.

– Now you will get a preview of Aadhaar PVC card.

– After that you click on the payment option given below.

After this, you will go to the payment page, here you will have to deposit a fee of Rs 50 here.

– After completing the payment, the order process of your Aadhaar PVC card will be completed.

After the entire process is completed, UIDAI will print Aadhaar and deliver the Indian post within five days. After this, the postal department will deliver it to your home through speed post. Apart from this, you can directly order online through the link given below.

https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint

