Jaipur. Rajasthan’s Kota ACB team has carried out major action in New Delhi on Tuesday. The team arrested the Assistant Director General of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of the Central Government from the New Delhi Regional Office while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. BL Soni, Director General of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, said that the complainant in the ACB’s quota office Complained that he had applied several times for the franchise to produce the Aadhaar ID card, but he did not get the franchise. He contacted Assistant Director General Pankaj Goyal at the regional office located in New Delhi. Goyal demanded a hefty bribe in exchange for the allocation of franchise. Pankaj Goyal, an accused in the bribery case, is looking into the work of Aadhaar ID in five states of the country. The complaint was verified under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur in ACB’s Quota Bureau under the direction of Additional Director General of ACB Dinesh MN. In which Pankaj Goyal was confirmed to have demanded bribe. Soni said that on this, the team of the bureau, after laying a trap in the Delhi Regional Office, arrested Pankaj Goyal red handed taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. A case is being investigated against Pankaj Goyal by registering a case under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. The bureau team is questioning Goyal.