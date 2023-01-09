When the clearing of the hamlet of Lützerath on the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast mine has been debated in recent weeks, the Green ministers of the black-green government in North Rhine-Westphalia were happy to let Interior Minister Herbert Reul of the CDU go first. Ultimately, however, Reul will not be responsible for one of the largest police operations in recent years in the most populous federal state, but a man with a green party card: Dirk Weinspach, the Aachen police chief.

Weinspach was born in Pforzheim in 1959, but moved to North Rhine-Westphalia with his family as a child. He studied law in Münster and Berlin. He completed part of his traineeship at the German Embassy in The Hague and at the Consulate General in Amsterdam.

But not diplomacy, but internal security became his life’s work. After a period as a consultant in the Brandenburg Interior Minister’s office, Weinspach moved to the Düsseldorf Interior Ministry in 1993, where he most recently headed the right-wing extremism department of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Open letter to climate activists

Soon after his appointment as Chief of Police in Aachen in 2014, Weinspach gained relevant experience in the conflict over the Hambacher Forst with the left-wing radical scene that was developing there. He branded their increasingly uninhibited activity in clear words. Weinspach was one of the first to warn the climate movement against being exploited by left-wing extremists.







Weinspach relies on de-escalation and communication – in his family and at work. “Sometimes my children see my role very critically. That leads to difficult discussions, where you don’t get together,” Weinspach reported on Monday morning on WDR. The broadcaster had asked him about the missions with climate activists. Sometimes it is “simply better” to leave out a topic, he explained. You know each other’s perspectives, but you don’t come to the same assessments.





In recent years he has been seen on the fringes of many demonstrations that have taken place in the Rhenish Revier – in casual outdoor clothing, always accessible to everyone. A few days ago he sent an open letter to the climate activists who are occupying the small hamlet. He shares the concern of the climate movement, but the eviction is inevitable. The decision to do so was made on a professional and legal basis. Questioning their implementation “would call into question democratic, rule-of-law basic rules and open the floodgates to arbitrary, irrelevant decisions”.







Despite all the openness and friendliness: Weinspach will consistently pull through the Lützerath mission, which he makes clear with a meaningful sentence: “Hambach will not be repeated.” In contrast to the clearing of the Hambach forest, which was poorly prepared by the black and yellow state government at the time In 2018, Weinsbach’s police officers seem to have largely got the situation around Lützerath under control some time before the actual day X.

Nevertheless, he expects a “challenging mission with many risks,” Weinspach said on Monday on West German Radio. After an initially peaceful village walk and concert, police officers were thrown at with stones in Lützerath on Sunday. About 2,000 people took part in the walk. There were still about 300 of them in the event area when the peaceful mood changed to a “hostile atmosphere”, the police said on Sunday evening. Police communication forces were also attacked when they tried to mediate.