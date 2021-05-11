I.In the murder trial of a victim discovered around 25 years ago in a sand pit in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Aachen district court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. The verdict against 51-year-old Achim K. was issued on Tuesday for murder in unity with predatory extortion. Together with an alleged accomplice who died in a traffic accident in 1997, K. is said to have cruelly killed a 43-year-old man from Würselen in 1996 out of greed in his workshop.

The 51-year-old is said to have occasionally worked in the mobile home workshop that the later victim ran on the ground floor of his home. According to the indictment, K. and his alleged accomplice wanted to kill the man from Würselen in order to get a sum of 5,000 marks, which he allegedly owned.

The victim is said to have been hit “massively” on the head and back 16 times. The defendant is said to have put a rope around the victim’s neck and so throttled it to death. Together, the two men are said to have taken the strangled 43-year-old’s corpse to a sand pit about a hundred kilometers away near Rheurdt-Schaephuysen near Duisburg, where it was discovered in December 1996.

The man’s identity could only be clarified in 2019 after the so-called cold case with new assembly pictures in the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY … unsolved” was dealt with. A little later, the alleged perpetrator was arrested. Around 30 witnesses had testified in the proceedings, including the then head of the investigation.