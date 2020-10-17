Bollywood rising actress Aahana Kumra has won the Best Actress Award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her film ‘Will – A Game of Lies’. Aahana Kumra has given information about her award by sharing a post on her Instagram account. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has congratulated Ahana Kumra for this achievement.

Ahana Kumra is very happy to praise Manoj Bajpayee

Ahana Kumra looked very happy after receiving a compliment from Manoj Bajpayee. Talking to NavbharatTimes.com, Ahana Kumra said, ‘I got an award with Manoj Bajpayee, it is a big thing for me. I never thought that I would get an award with him. I like his work very much. I wish that Manoj would work with Bajpayee and I definitely will.

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ won four awards

Let us tell you that Manoj Bajpayee’s web series ‘The Family Man’ got four awards at ‘Asian Academy Creative Awards’. Manoj Bajpayee has won the Best Actor Award in this. Apart from this, Best Series, Best Direction and Best Original Screenplay were also awarded.

The novel ‘Lair’ is based on ‘Will – A Game of Lies’

Aahana Kumra’s film ‘Marji – A Game of Lies’ was released on the OTT platform. Rajiv Khandelwal was in the lead role with him in this film. The film is based on the novel ‘Lear’ written by Jack and Harry Williams.