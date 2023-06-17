AAA son-in-law wanted: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Saturday 17 June 2023, at 21.30, AAA son-in-law wanted (Le Gendre de ma vie), a 2018 French film directed by François Desagnat, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The gynecologist Stéphane has always wanted sons, but having only daughters he has always tried to compensate by trying to bond with potential sons. When the second daughter Alexia returns from Japan she meets and begins dating the rugby player Thomas: the sportsman is the ideal son-in-law for Stéphane and the two become very close friends. While the eldest daughter Gabrielle, fearing the embarrassing attitudes that her father assumes with her daughters’ boyfriends, is unable to confess to Stéphane that she is close to marrying Julien, the gynecologist refuses to accept the break between Alexia and Thomas.

While trying to get them back together, Alexia begins dating Bertrand Lapin, a young colleague of her father. Stéphane Bertrand didn’t like him either as a colleague and is annoyed to see his daughter with him, since she doesn’t consider him up to Thomas as a son-in-law. In reality, Alexia and Bertrand had only started dating to spite Stéphane, but over time the two end up falling in love. However, Stéphane manages to spoil their relationship by getting the young man drunk at a convention and putting a woman in his bed: Alexia, finding her boyfriend in bed with another woman, runs away and leaves him. When her daughters discover all the machinations of her father, Gabrielle announces her marriage to Julien, but she refuses to invite her father. Only after Alexia and Bertrand get back together do the three girls decide to forgive their father and make him come to the eldest daughter’s wedding.

AAA son-in-law wanted: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of AAA son-in-law wanted, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kad Merad: Stéphane Legendre

Julie Gayet as Suzanne Legendre

Pauline Étienne as Alexia Legendre

François Deblock: Bertrand Lapin

Guillaume Labbé: Thomas Cazenave

Zabou Breitman: Christelle

Chloé Jouannet: Raphaëlle Legendre

Louise Coldefy: Gabrielle Legendre

Jérémy Lopez: Julien

Streaming and TV

Where to see AAA son-in-law on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 17 June 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.