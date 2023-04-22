Paweł Sasko, the quest director of Cyberpunk 2077declared during a panel discussion organized by PC Gamer, that the genre of triple A RPGs is going to hit a wall because of the too much complexity.

The discussion arose from a PC Gamer editorial entitled: “BioWare-style cinematic RPGs are dead, but they don’t know it yet”, in which journalist Fraser Brown examines the ever-increasing difficulty of managing such complex productions compared to the past .

Interviewed on the topic for the aforementioned round table, Sasko he essentially agreed with the article, as did some of his colleagues at CD Projekt Red: “Everyone, after reading the article, said they almost completely agreed with the thesis expressed. If we look at the triple A’s, I think we’re about to hit a wall and the impact will come very soon.”

The wall Sasko talks about is the enormous complexity and costs involved in making games like Cyberpunk 2077, with also the exponential increase in player expectations.

Many thought that given the excellent work done by CD Projekt Red with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Polish development studio would have been able to do the same with Cyberpunk 2077. In reality, the second turned out to be much more complex than the first to create for problems players can’t even imagine.

For example the third person of The Witcher 3 has allowed the studio to use many more tricks to reduce the work on certain characters and scenarios, thanks to black screens and the shot on the game world, which is not possible with a first person game like Cyberpunk that does not admits black screens and cuts.

There were many other problems, such as the greater difficulty of managing the branched narrative or the need to adapt the development tools to the new environment, often not quite painlessly. In short, the challenge to make a triple A RPG is always greater. Sasko made a comparison with Disco Elysium, which manages to manage very complex narrative ramifications, thanks to its being based essentially on written text.