AAA Navigator Wanted

There is still one free seat inside the cockpits of the Dacia Sandriders in view of the Dakar 2025 and it is that of navigator of Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari, in fact, separated from Mathieu Baumel with whom he won four of his five Dakars, finishing second on four other occasions starting from a fruitful collaboration that began in 2014.

According to what was reported in today's edition of the French sports newspaper The Team Al-Attiyah's goal is to have Stephane Peterhansel's current co-driver at his side Edouard Boulanger. The latter stated: “Nothing has been decided or signed yet, neither in one direction nor the other.”

Words that suggest that Boulanger is actually free, but that he could still remain at the side of Monsieur Dakar Peterhansel as well as actually accept the courtship of Al-Attiyah. In the meantime, the Qatari will be at the start this week for the first round of the Middle East Rally Championship with the Italian alongside him Giovanni Bernacchini.