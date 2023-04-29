The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CM extension) has recently blocked the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, as you already know by now. The information was shared together with a document that includes a long series of information related to the gaming world. For example, the CMA has revealed that some major publishers report the making of their own AAA games it can cost over 1 billion dollars.

According to the report, AAA games currently in development and expected to release in 2024 or 2025 typically receive development budgets of $200 million or more. There are however examples of more expensive games, such as Call of Duty which has already exceeded $300 million in development costs and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto which will likely require a development budget of $250 million or more. When marketing costs are factored in, the figure could be as high as $1 billion—one large, unidentified development studio, for example, said it cost $660 million to develop a major franchise and nearly 550 million dollars.

These costs prove a significant increase from five years agowhen most AAA games had budgets between $50 million and $150 million, according to the source.

The CMA ruling, which cites a report by market intelligence group IDG, also revealed details about the growing demands on employees for new Call of Duty titles. “We have to create so much content for Call of Duty that we can no longer lean on a major studio,” Activision said in the report. “We now need nearly 1.5 major studios for each annual Call of Duty. This kind of pressure on quantity of content is forcing us to outsource more and more. I don’t think that will change anytime soon.”

In other words, bigger games always cost more and of course this also means that they are riskier to make and have to sell a lot to be considered a success.

The case of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is of primary importance and also the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended the CMA.