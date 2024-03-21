The promotions continue Amazon Deal Festival and in the midst of the many discounts we can for example find a AA and AAA battery charger, which recharges in 45 minutes. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is not the lowest ever on the platform: the product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Charger for AA and AAA
The AA and AAA battery charger It has four slots. It promises to charge the batteries up to 85% in a total of 45 minutes, so as to have them quickly available when needed. The package also includes two Duracell AA batteries and two Duracell AAA batteries.
The tool has a automatic shut-off function after the batteries have been charged. This avoids damage and overheating.
