The sale of the distinguished dual-code number with AA9 has a value of 38 million dirhams in the charitable auction of the noblest number, as its price was allocated to support the 100 million meals humanitarian initiative, which provides food support from the UAE to the needy in 30 countries in the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe and South America in a month Blessed Ramadan.

The charitable auction of vehicle numbers in Dubai “Noblest No.” organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in support of the 100 million meals campaign, and which was attended and sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, revenues of 50.45 million dirhams in favor of the campaign, which is Part of the giving and giving campaigns that the UAE continues to support and organize throughout the year.





