Another heavy vehicle travels for a short distance in the wrong direction: the driver realizes it and stops. Traffic police intervention

Genoa – An accident occurred this morning, shortly after 8.30, on the A7 motorway, near Busallatowards Genoa. A truck has overturned.

The driver was extracted by two firefighters from the Novi Ligure detachment, who were passing free from service. In the meantime, the Busalla fire brigade team intervened and took steps to secure the area. 118 and the Polstrada are also on site.

In A7, again this morning, another truck traveled briefly against the traffic in the section between the Serravalle Scrivia toll booth and Vignole Borbera towards Genoa. The driver immediately realized that he had made the wrong maneuver and stopped in the emergency lane. Meanwhile, a construction site worker called the traffic police. The patrols closed the highway to escort the truck to the next exit. The section was then reopened.