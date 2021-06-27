Genoa – A tree has fallen against the safety net of the A7 motorway between the Bolzaneto and Genova Ovest toll booths. Aspi staff reached the place and provided assistance to users. Two cars were damaged but there are no injuries.

From the relief of the Aspi team that immediately reached the place it was a dry shrub which detached and rolled down the slope and damaged the network, which was regularly installed, ending up in the street. The area has been secured. On Monday, the control of the whole slope is scheduled.