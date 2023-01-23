The Princess Margriet tunnel, which is part of the A7 motorway between Joure and Sneek, will partially reopen in mid-February. Which reports Rijkswaterstaat on Monday. From now on, a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour will apply in the Frisian tunnel and only one lane will be available in each direction.

According to Rijkswaterstaat, traffic safety is guaranteed after extensive research by experts and various measures. Today, the government organization has already started moving and removing the bags of sand that were supposed to stabilize the rising tunnel, to free up space for traffic. Until the problem is completely solved, it remains necessary to stabilize the affected part of the tunnel, reports Omrop Fryslân. That is why steel road plates and concrete blocks are placed in the central reservation and on the sides of the tunnel.

By opening up part of the road, Rijkswaterstaat hopes to reduce traffic pressure on local roads. Many road users diverted to the parallel old national road, which caused traffic nuisance in surrounding villages such as Oppenhuizen and Uitwellingerga.

In December, the asphalt in the tunnel rose due to rising groundwater. This created a kind of threshold, part of the asphalt crumbled and the road had to be closed. The A7 between Joure and Sneek was closed in both directions indefinitely. The damage turned out to be so extensive that no more traffic could drive on that part of the highway. The recovery, according to Rijkswaterstaat, could take “several months”.