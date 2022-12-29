The Princess Margriet Tunnel runs under the Princess Margriet Canal. Rising groundwater has broken ground anchors that are supposed to hold the tunnel in place.

On Wednesday, Rijkswaterstaat, the province of Friesland and the affected municipalities of Fryske Marren and Súdwest-Fryslân discussed the closed road. They want to minimize the nuisance for local residents and road users, but no concrete measures have been announced.

According to De Ruig, an urgent investigation is being carried out to find the cause of the problems. “We are dealing with high groundwater levels, peat meadows and a village nearby, all of which do not make it easy.”

With 10,000 sandbags, pressure is now being created on the asphalt to ensure that it does not rise further. The road between Sneek and Joure has been closed since the asphalt came up. As a result, traffic is diverted, which in turn causes a nuisance because other roads and bridges are more heavily loaded. That is load the roads are not built for.