The A6 Torino-Savona is not considered safe for the Ministry of Infrastructure. But you travel the same, between construction sites and distortions, at low speed. In a report dated 24 June 2021, which bears the signature of the engineer Placido Migliorino, we read: “the inspection confirms the need for huge and massive interventions on almost all the viaducts to ensure adequate safety conditions for traffic. As already noted in the previous inspection report of 6 June 2019, the work was designed with aims and performance capabilities that are not adequate with the current use of infrastructure and modern regulatory standards“.

An example is the Bormida viaduct of Pallare Sud: “Were detected deterioration with cracks and detachment of concrete in correspondence of the beams, and an advance of degradation on the support devices. The inspection also highlighted the presence of defects that can affect the resistance capacity of the structural components“. Creepy.

“To keep this run-down highway open, continuous construction is required. Here are the names of the bridges in sequence: Batei sud, Tonifre sud, Spinzei sud. There are concrete blocks to enclose traffic on a single carriageway. The reason for the narrowing is twofold: to work on the other side and not to overburden the road. You go to the queue so as not to tire the pylons of the Verdemare. But in the meantime, going so slowly, you look down into the void, into the woods, overhanging. […] Inaugurated in 1960, it was only finished in 2001. As soon as it was born, it was already old. Of Verdemare we remember the Ponte Mollere Sud at the height of Ceva, in conditions such as to require demolition and reconstruction, with consequent bottling on the only trunk left. We remember the landslide that knocked down the viaduct of Madonna del Monte at Altare: it was razed to the ground while, miraculously, no one was to pass. For Inspector Placido Migliorino, the last kilometers of the Turin-Savona are too battered to try to fix them: it is better to build a new variant of 7 kilometers. A 600 million euro project by the Gavio Group is already ready to be submitted to the government’s attention“, Reports the newspaper La Stampa.