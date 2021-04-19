In 2018 Audi entered the new era of mobility with its first 100% electric, the e-tron. A model that has already managed to position itself among the top positions in the world premium electric market, after registering 80,000 units, 47,000 of them last year alone.

Although the brand has just upped the ante with the e-tron GT sports saloon, assembled on the J1 platform -a joint development with Porsche, which uses it for the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo-, and finalizes the arrival of the Q4 and Q4 Sportback, on the modular MEB of the Volkswagen group, Audi already thinks about the next generation of electrics. To do this, it will use the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, which will serve as the basis, among others, for the future A6 e-tron.

The A6 e-tron concept, unveiled in Shanghai, is the first prototype shown under this platform and, according to Sascha Heyde, Audi design manager, moves to 95% the lines that will later have the future A6 and A7 electric production, which will reach the market from 2023, right after the first Audi PPE: the Q6 e-tron.

The A6 e-tron concept features, among other innovations, configurable LED headlights with three lighting lines, allowing the lighting signature to be fully customized. The lighting is, in fact, its hallmark, since Audi has also equipped it with LED modules on the sides that project movement indications for pedestrians on the ground; as well as the ability for the headlights to project movies or video games on a wall, to entertain the user during the charging process.

Other strengths of the design are, for example, the evolution of the inverted grill, fairing to maximize efficiency. In fact, as in the case of the e-tron GT, the design is clearly focused on aerodynamics, showing, for example, camera-type mirrors, the display of which, according to Audi, is perfectly integrated into the cabin. On the back, the hallmark is a luminous Oled strip, with three different animations.

Its dimensions, 4.96 meters in length, 1.96 in width and 1.44 in height, place it very close to the current Audi A6 and A7, a family heir to the A100, in the E segment. “The Audi e-tron continues this aerodynamic heritage“Heyde said during a presentation to reporters, before his official debut in Shanghai. Aesthetically, the main elements are 22-inch wheels, short overhangs and a wide roof arch with a coupe silhouette.

The PPE platform promises a better use of the cabin, thanks to a flat bottom, as well as the capacity to house batteries that guarantee autonomies of more than 700 kilometers, with extremely short recharging times: 300 kilometers in just 10 minutes, thanks to the admission of charging powers up to 270 kW. Like the J1-mounted vehicles, the PPE-mounted vehicles will be equipped with the 800-volt electrical architecture, which enables continuous high performance while reducing weight and wiring space.

Audi has anticipated that there will be versions with all-wheel drive and others with rear-wheel drive. Among the mechanics there will be similar to those of the Q4 (among them, the propulsion system of 225 kW, with about 306 hp). And in addition the platform is scalable upwards, which opens the door to future RS6 sports versions. To whet your appetite, Audi has already anticipated that the most powerful variants in the range will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 in less than 4 seconds.