On Sunday night a huge fire was lit in Sprockhövel near the A43. The fire brigade is currently still in action.

Sprockhövel (Ennepe-Ruhr-Kreis) – Close to the Highway 43 blazes in huge Fire. On one agricultural business in Sprockhövel In the Ennepe-Ruhr district it has been burning since shortly after midnight, like RUHR24.de* reported.

The fire brigade was on duty near the 0:26 p.m. A43 called and has been in use ever since. The huge fire in Sprockhövel even triggered the warning app Nina*. The huge Billows of smoke can also be seen from a great distance. According to the fire brigade, the deployment will drag on even longer. * RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.