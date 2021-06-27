A Ferrari 512 TR, which overturns several times on the A39 between Winsen and Seevetal in the Hamburg-Harburg district, completely closes the federal motorway.

Hamburg – It happened on Saturday afternoon, June 26, 2021, around 3 p.m .: The driver of a Ferrari 512 TR overturned several times with his sports car on the A39 between Winsen (Luhe) and Seevetal in the Hamburg-Harburg district. As the Hamburg police reported, the driver was seriously injured. The car is totaled.

First aiders have to rescue the 46-year-old driver from the wreck on site. The seriously injured man comes to the hospital. The traffic accident on the A39 has the consequence that the federal motorway in the direction of travel Hanseatic City of Hamburg is fully locked for one hour. The Property damage to the destroyed Ferrai 512 TR amounts to six figures. The same day happened Another serious traffic accident in the Hamburg district of Stellingen. Here, too, a sports car rolled over several times.