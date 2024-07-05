The first A2A Space in Sardinia has arrived in Cagliari. Here, dedicated consultants will be able to support citizens and businesses in finding their way in the world of energy. Inside the store, located in via San Benedetto 33, specialized staff will be available to provide free advice in choosing the electricity and gas offer best suited to your needs, present the assistance services of A2A Energia and the solutions of A2A for energy efficiency, photovoltaics and electric mobility.

The new touchpoint, in parallel with the development of a network of 13 shop-in-shops – A2A sales points within other stores – in the Sardinian territory, confirms the capillarity of the Group in the Region, as well as consolidating its presence, after the latest openings in Palermo and Naples, in all the territories recently acquired by A2A Energia for the Gradual Protection Service.

The A2A Space in Cagliari is open to the public from Monday to Friday, from 9:30 to 12:30 and from 17:00 to 19:30. For more information and to make an appointment with a consultant, you can visit the website spazioa2a.a2a.it.