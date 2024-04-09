A2A E-Movingthe provider dedicated to electric mobility and to the services of recharge inside the A2A Group, offers rates for both consumption-based charging away from home and subscriptions. A2A customers benefit from lower charging costs if they are A2A domestic customers. The new tariffs, which have undergone an increase, have been in force sinceApril 8, 2024 and for old subscribers they are applied from the first renewal of the subscription after April 22nd.

A2A E-Moving car charging cost

With A2A it is possible to recharge the electric car via theA2A E-Moving appthrough the creation of a new associated profile to a payment method. Pay-as-you-go rates vary from 0.56 euro/kWh to 0.95 euro/kWh. Subscriptions include the option Small (40 kWh per month), Medium (100 kWh per month) e Large (200 kWh per month), with a cost of 25 euros, 57 euros and 106 euros respectively, with a price per kWh between 0.53 euros and 0.625 euros.

A2A domestic customers enjoy discounted electric charging rates

A2A Energia customers for Household utilities can obtain discounts on subscriptions, with prices reduced to 22, 49 and 85 euros per month for the three top-up plans, with unit costs per subscription ranging from 0.42 euro/kWh to 0.55 euro/kWh. In the new rates updated by the subscriptions Ultra and Fast+ columns are excludedwith additional costs based on the kWh withdrawn, indicated on the app.

A2A E-Moving pay-per-use tariffs

RECHARGE POWER IN KW PRICE (€/KWH) Digital Islands 0.5-4 0.65 Slow 3.5-7 0.65 Quick 7-22 0.65 Fast 22-100 0.69 Fast+ 100-150 0.90 Ultra 150-300 0.90 Pay-per-use A2A tariffs

A2A E-Moving subscription rates

RECHARGE kWh/month Monthly price (€/KWH) SUBSCRIPTION

(for non-customers) E-Moving Small 40 25 (0.625 €/kW) E-Moving Medium 100 57 (0.57 €/kW) E-Moving Large 200 106 (0.53 €/kW) SUBSCRIPTION

(Energy and/or Electricity and Gas customers) E-Moving Small 40 22 (0.55 €/kW) E-Moving Medium 100 49 (0.49 €/kW) E-Moving Large 200 85 (0.425 €/kW) A2A E-Moving subscription rates

CHARGING SOCKET OCCUPANCY COST

Once fully charged, you have it available 60 minutes of free parking. After this period, a penalty is charged for occupying the charging bay: on the Digital Islands and Slow-Quick charging stations (€0.09/minfrom 7:00 to 23:00), and on the Fast, Fast+ and Ultrafast charging stations (€0.18/min24 hours on 24).

The A2A charging stations can be easily located fromapp

A2A telephone support assistance contacts

In case of problems or other needs you can contact A2A assistance throughapp or call the toll-free number 800 035 151active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To locate the electric charging stations, simply download a smartphone application with the App, which allows you to locate all the nearest available charging stations with respect to your position or the destination to reach.

