How to make the electric car charging network more widespread? With low voltage columns (up to 7.4 kW per socket) which unlike those of 22 kW or more can be installed anywhere. All while offering consumers much lower top-up rates. Here is the idea of ​​A2A which, to make the project even more interesting, had the Giugiaro company design the columns, in such a way as to also improve the aspect of the street furniture.

“Trying to promote sustainability – in fact explained Fabrizio Giugiaro, President of Giugiaro Architecture – is part of our intentions in any sector in which we operate. We are consequently honored to have given our stylistic contribution to this project, which combines form and function in the best tradition of our design. The design path developed with A2A focused on making the columns aesthetically pleasing and having little impact in the urban context, with the aim of creating an iconic object that is immediately recognizable by all users. We believe it is a significant step towards making ever better use of electric mobility.”

A first example of this project went on stage with the inauguration of the City Plug column in Bresciapowered exclusively with 100% certified renewable energy and thanks to a balancing system on the various sockets, controlled by specific software, they allow you to manage the power load to keep the grid stable and at the same time allow you to maximize the number of connected cars to the single device.

“With these infrastructures, A2A is offering an absolute novelty in electric mobility: a more widespread service model within everyone’s reach, sustainable for the city and for those who decide to drive electric”, comments Renato Mazzoncini, Chief Executive Officer of the Group. “For the e-mobility segment, A2A’s strategic plan provides for over 280 million euros of investments by 2030. The project launched today represents the further development of a path that will lead us to install 22,000 charging points throughout Italy, contributing significantly also to the electrification of consumption”.