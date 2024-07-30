A2A, financial report as of June 30, 2024: net profit at 478 million (+86%)

The Board of Directors of A2A SpA met today and, under the chairmanship of Roberto Tasca, examined and approved the Half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2024.



The excellent results of this first half of 2024 underline the Group’s path of significant continuous growth, strongly supported by the increase in investments. Of the over 550 million euros invested in this first part of the year, 60% was allocated to industrial development and in particular to the strengthening and efficiency of networks to support decarbonisation, photovoltaics, to guarantee flexibility and balancing of the energy system and to the recovery of materials and energy.

A2A, HALF-YEARLY REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2024: DOWNLOAD THE FULL DOCUMENT

Mazzoncini: “Our commitment to the energy transition continues”

“With over 60% of energy generation from renewable sources, our commitment to the energy transition continues” – comments Renato MazzonciniCEO of A2A – We have confirmed our commitment to maintain the current rating, strengthening the credit metrics with the issuance of the first perpetual hybrid bond in green format and we are also satisfied with our sustainable finance strategy, with ESG debt reaching 77% of total gross debt. Thanks to these excellent performances we have been able to revise upwards the guidance for 2024, with an expected EBITDA between 2.18 and 2.22 billion euros and a Group ordinary net profit between 700 and 720 million euros”.

In the first half of 2024, economic and financial performance continues to improve

In the first half of 2024, A2A achieved excellent results, confirming the continuous improvement in its economic and financial performance. The context in which growth developed in the period under review was characterized by an extraordinary increase in energy production from renewable sources following high levels of water availability, greater stability in the energy scenario compared to the previous year, in which the aftermath of the crisis that hit 2022 was still present, although gradually easing, bearish price dynamics with a PUN of €93.4/MWh (down 31.5%) and the average cost of gas at the PSV of €31.2/MWh (down 34%), the evolution of the energy retail sector following the liberalization of the markets. A2A made the most of the opportunities of the context by optimizing the integrated electricity production portfolio and adopting effective hedging strategies and profitable commercial development actions.

In the period under review, the Group’s Revenues amounted to 6,091 million euros, down 24% compared to the same period of the previous year (7,992 million euros). The change is attributable to the drop in energy prices both wholesale and retail and to a very limited extent to the contraction in quantities sold and intermediated on wholesale markets, partly offset by higher volumes sold on the retail electricity, gas and district heating markets.

Operating costs at 4,370 million euros (- 35%)

Operating costs stood at 4,370 million euros, recording a significant reduction compared to the same period of the previous year (-35%) in line with the trend in revenues and the related dynamics linked to the commodities market. Personnel costs, equal to 442 million euros, increased by approximately 41 million euros (+10%), The change is linked for more than 30% to the greater number of FTEs (Full-Time Equivalent) in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year (+447 FTEs, +3.3%) following hiring carried out during 2023 and the first six months of 2024, to the start-up and strengthening of plants and structures in line with the Group’s development objectives, as well as to the awarding of new tenders in the urban hygiene sector and the acquisition of a new company (Agesp Energia). The remaining part of the increase is attributable to the effects of salary increases for contract renewals (CCNL Urban Hygiene, Electricity, Gas Water), merit increases and other indirect personnel costs (mainly costs for mobility and welfare projects).

A2A, Gross operating margin up 45%

The Gross Operating Margin is equal to 1,279 million euros, up 45%, +397 million compared to the first

six months of 2023 (882 million euros). Net of non-recurring items (10 million euros in 2024, 12 million euros in 2023), the Ordinary Gross Operating Margin is equal to 1,269 million euros, up +46%, +399 million euros, compared to the first half of the previous year (870 million euros) thanks to the contribution of all the Business Units, in particular the Generation & Trading Business Unit and the Market Business Unit.

Net Operating Result stood at 765 million euros, up 70%, +316 million euros compared to 2023 (449 million euros). This positive change is attributable to the increase in Gross Operating Margin, partly offset by the increase in depreciation, for approximately 60 million euros, mainly related to investments made by the Group in the period April 2023-March 2024 and by higher provisions for risks for approximately 20 million euros.

Net Financial Expenses amounted to 61 million euros, down from 69 million euros in the first half of 2023 thanks to financial income generated from liquidity management and a proactive pre-hedging strategy against interest rate risk. Taxes amounted to 207 million euros, with a tax rate of 29% (30% in the same period of the previous year), up by 93 million euros compared to the first six months of 2023 due to the increase in the taxable base.

A2A, Ordinary Net Profit equal to 478 million euros

In the period under review, there was also an increase in the profit attributable to minority interests (18 million euros compared to 13 million euros in the previous year), due to the better performance of the AEB Acinque groups. Due to the dynamics described above, the Ordinary Net Profit attributable to the Group was equal to 478 million euros, up 86% compared to the first half of 2023 (257 million euros at 30 June 2023).

The Group’s Net Profit amounted to 489 million euros, an increase of 209 million compared to the previous year (280 million euros). The extraordinary items concerned:

– the year in question for 11 million euros, relating to the compensation for the conclusion of the dispute with the

municipality of Cinisello Balsamo, net of the related tax effect

– the previous year for 23 million euros, mainly relating to the effect of the redemption of the higher tax values ​​of part of the goodwill of companies operating in the renewable energy sector.

A2A, net financial position as of June 30, 2024 is equal to 4,019 million euros

Investments made in the first half of 2024 amounted to 553 million euros (494 million in the first half of 2023) and 60% concerned development interventions mainly aimed at modernizing the electricity distribution networks needed to support the progressive electrification of consumption and the growth of renewable sources, the development of photovoltaic systems, ensuring flexibility and coverage of peaks in demand, material recovery and the digitalization of the Group.

M&A transactions, net of disposals, amounted to 57 million euros, mainly attributable to the acquisition of the company Agesp Energia, a company selling electricity, gas and heat active in the Busto Arsizio area (Varese), by the Acinque group and to the acquisition of 70% of Parco Solare Friulano 2, a company that obtained the permit for the construction and operation of a photovoltaic plant with an authorised power of 112.1 MWp.

The Net Financial Position at 30 June 2024 was equal to 4,019 million euros (4,683 million euros at 31 December 2023). Excluding the impacts of the changes in scope that occurred during the period in question, equal to 57 million euros and the issue of the Hybrid Bond for -742 million euros, the NFP stands at 4,704 million euros, recording a cash absorption of 21 million euros. Thanks to the performance of the first half, the coverage of investments for 553 million euros, and dividends, for 300 million euros, was guaranteed.