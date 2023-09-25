The ninth edition of the Territorial Sustainability Report of Brescia was presented today by Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A, in the presence of the mayor Laura Castelletti, which reports the environmental, economic and social performance of the Group in the territory in 2022 and its activity plans expected for the next few years.

“An appointment is renewed that consolidates the pact with the Brescia community, in the name of a path based on dialogue and transparency. In 2022, compared to the previous year, we increased both the economic value distributed across the territory, equal to 447 million, and the investments in plants and infrastructures for the ecological transition, bringing them to 307 million”. – declared Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A. – The commitment that has always characterized our relationship with the City of Brescia is tangible and the efforts made by our Group in terms of the circular economy and sustainability are measurable thanks to the recovery of 100% of the waste collected, to the developments of the integrated Environment Energy and the marked increase in infrastructure for electric charging. 2022 was also the year of the inauguration of the Valle Trompia purifier, a plant that has been awaited for decades. For us, water is a strategic issue: A2A invests 118 euros per inhabitant in the Brescia area, double the Italian average and much more than the European one, also contributing to significantly reduce network losses in the city, currently at 28% compared to than a national average of 42%. In addition to acting concretely to protect this primary asset, at the service of citizens, we will continue to invest to encourage the development and ecological transition of this territory”.

In continuity with the commitment carried out over the last three years to listen and dialogue with the communities in which the Group operates, in 2023 the path of the A2A Multistakeholder Forums involves the involvement of 11 territories throughout Italy, through moments of discussion on the construction of concrete and tailor-made projects, to synergistically contribute to the sustainable development of the country. By applying tested proprietary methodologies, together with participating stakeholders the company created the “The power of good habits” initiative.

Starting from a SWG survey, activities were offered to interpret the results, with the aim of obtaining a reference framework between citizens and sustainability in the territory, in order to disseminate advice and good practices in a widespread manner. In the context of the same program, A2A also promoted the establishment of the Sustainable Consumption Advisory Board for Brescia. The main stakeholders of the City, including bodies and associations, took part in the work with the aim of defining shared solutions to consume less and consume better. With 24 hours of listening and four meetings, the Advisory Board defined priorities and actions for the sustainable consumption of citizens and businesses, collected within the Sustainable Consumption Charter, which establishes the principles for a sustainable transition set in the territorial context . The listening initiatives have already involved Cremona, Bergamo, Calabria, Sicily, Valtellina and Valchiavenna, to which another 5 territories will be added over the course of the year: Milan, Seregno, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Puglia.

The story of A2A’s territorial Sustainability Report unfolds along the lines of three key words: Planet, People, Prosperity. Areas identified by the World Economic Forum with the document “Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism: towards common metrics and consistent reporting of Sustainable value creation”.

In the Province of Brescia, A2A deals with waste management, district heating, integrated water system, production, distribution and sale of energy and gas, electric mobility and public lighting. Locally, the Group recovers 100% of the waste collected and therefore nothing is sent to landfill, closing the circular economy cycle: in 2022, 73% of what was collected was allocated to material recovery and 27% to energy recovery , through the plants located in the surrounding area. Aprica, a company of the A2A Group that deals with waste management, has implemented a series of online and offline initiatives to involve citizens and new partnerships have been launched with some companies in order to raise awareness in the local community.

Furthermore, as evidence of its transparency, the “Quality Charter of the integrated urban waste management service” was drawn up, approved in 2022 by the Municipality of Brescia. Last year, A2A continued to develop its integrated Energy Environment system, to sustainably satisfy the city’s energy needs through alternative heat production. The project, recognized by the European Commission as an example of excellence, made it possible to avoid 917 thousand tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Fundamental to the system is the district heating network of Brescia, over 680 km long, which serves approximately 180 thousand equivalent apartments and makes it possible to heat homes using heat from renewable sources, cogeneration or recovered from industrial production cycles and waste treatment, i.e. from fumes from the waste-to-energy plant or from the steelworks, which would otherwise be lost.

In 2022, the first phase of the “flue gas cleaning condensation” project at the waste-to-energy plant was completed, the technology that will make it possible to make over 150 GWh/year of additional heat available to the district heating network with zero environmental impact. In fact, with this investment of over 100 million, heat will be recovered from the plant’s fumes – equal to the needs of 12,500 homes – and at the same time emissions will be further reduced.

In Brescia and in 95 municipalities in the area, A2A manages the integrated water service, with over 4,000 kilometers of aqueduct, 2,650 of sewerage and 51 purifiers, treating approximately 44 million m3 of waste water. To ensure greater availability of the water resource, a new tank was built to serve the aqueduct of the Municipality of Bovegno and a new purifier was built in Valle Trompia, to treat the vast majority of civil wastewater in the valley and improve the quality of the water. water from the Mella river where the wastewater is channeled today, following an investment of 38 million euros.

The Group, which also deals with the distribution of electricity through Unareti, to guarantee the continuity of the service in particular in the mountain areas – Alto Lago di Garda and Valle Sabbia – and reduce the impact on the environment and the landscape, has laid underground Medium Voltage networks and reinforced insulated overhead cables. The intervention, worth 4.7 million euros, also made it possible to protect local biodiversity through safer cables, reducing the impact of the networks on birdlife and species at risk.

A2A, as a Life Company, committed to creating a safe, inclusive and sustainable working environment, to accompany its corporate population in all the territories in which it operates, organized the “Light up Life” convention in November 2022 which involved over 1,400 people to share the main developments of the 2021-2030 strategic plan. Furthermore, between 2021 and 2022, the “Leadership for Life” course dedicated to all the Group’s managers was provided, of which 672 for Brescia, aimed at examining the three pillars of the Strategic Plan in depth with 10 online workshops: sustainability , circular economy and energy transition.

Last year, 235 new resources were hired at the Brescia offices, of which 38% were under the age of 30, and over 71,000 hours of overall training were provided to employees, of which 45% on health and safety. In 2022, the initiatives to raise awareness among the Group’s people also continued, with the aim of creating awareness on the topic of gender issues and to enhance diversity, making its commitment official through the signing of the Declaration of Commitment on the topics of Diversity, Equity Inclusion.

In 2022, A2A supported the economic and social development of the territory, contributing to its prosperity also through the implementation of social, cultural and environmental initiatives: in Brescia, the company generated value in the territory amounting to 447 million euros (+4% compared to 2021), in the form of dividends, taxes, local license fees and concessions, orders to suppliers, sponsorships and employee remuneration. Furthermore, the Group has allocated over 307 million euros in infrastructure investments and plant maintenance: 26% more compared to 2021. There are 447 local suppliers activated in 2022 and the amount of orders has reached 202 million euros , of which 80 are intended for micro and small businesses. A2A also contributes to the growth of the territory by encouraging sustainable consumption and investing in partnerships with local players, serving 65 Municipalities with IoT services and technologies.

Promoting electric mobility is one of the company’s main commitments for a low carbon economy, and in fact during the year the City Plug columns were developed, new charging infrastructures with low environmental and energy impact, inaugurated right in the city in 2023. Furthermore, 1,281 MWh of electricity were supplied and 8.5 million km were traveled with zero emissions (+94% compared to 2021), resulting in a saving of 930 tonnes of CO2. Several A2A events for 2022 involved a significant number of teachers and students, with the aim of educating children about sustainability. Among these, with AmbienteParco di Brescia schools and families had the opportunity to visit two educational paths developed together for free – one on the valorization of water resources and the other on the circular economy – with over 6,500 students involved. Almost 10,000 participated in the educational workshops organized by the Group on environmental sustainability and ecological transition. Various training courses were created: almost 200 students from technical institutes and high schools were given 40 certified hours to learn the new skills necessary for professions in the energy sector, while 187 teachers from Brescia participated in the project “Towards 2050 with schools for a sustainable and circular future” with Deascuola and 88 classes joined the creative contest with the cartoonist Gud on the responsible consumption of resources.

To conclude, Banco dell’Energia – which has been implementing initiatives linked to the fight against energy poverty since 2016 – has made 390 thousand euros available through the “Doniamo Energia” tender for three projects in the province of Brescia: “More energy – second edition” promoted by Cooperativa Sociale Palazzolese, «Ri-Partire Energie» promoted by Gruppo 29 Maggio ’93 Fabio-Sergio-Guido and «Liberiamo energia» promoted by La Vela social cooperative society. Lastly, the Energy Bank, as part of the ACT project – Aware and sustainable access to energy launched in 2022 in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross, helped 70 families in Brescia with the payment of their energy bills.