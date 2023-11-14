A2A: 9-month ordinary net profit +26%, raises 2023 estimates

The A2A group closed the first nine months of 2023 with an ordinary net profit of 402 million euros, in growth of 26%. Net profit amounted to 425 million euros, down 8%. The figure, according to a note, was mainly influenced by the 142 million capital gain recorded in 2022 for the sale of some assets (sale of properties and Atem gas considered non-strategic). The group has decided to upwardly revise the guidance for the whole of 2023, for which EBITDA is expected between 1.88 and 1.92 billion euros and an ordinary net profit between 550 and 570 million.

A2A, the operating result is 682 million

Among others balance sheet datao, revenues drop by 35% to 10.952 billion euros, the gross operating margin is 1.354 billion (+19%), the operating result is 682 million (+24%). Investments amounted to 796 million euros, intended for development of systems for green energy production and for the strengthening and efficiency of networks to support decarbonisation and the circular use of resources. The net financial position is 4.469 billion euros (4.258 billion at the end of 2022).

Mazzoncini (A2A CEO): data confirm the solidity of the growth path

“The results of these nine months confirm the solidity of the growth path undertaken by our group”. The CEO states this. Of A2A, Renato Mazzoncini, commenting on the quarterly results. “Over the course of the year – he explains – we invested around 800 million for the construction of new photovoltaic and wind power plants, for the strengthening of the networks, for the recovery of material and energy. We increased wind and photovoltaic production by 27% and through PPA agreements with customers (Noi2) and manufacturers (Enfinity) we can make available an ever-increasing share of green energy, consolidating our role as a player in support of the country’s ecological transition” “The significant improvement in the economic-financial indicators – he adds – supported in particular by the performances of the Generation & Trading and Market Business Units, has allowed us to review the guidance of the group with Ebitda between 1.88 and 1.92 billion euros and an ordinary net profit between 550 and 570 million euros. We proceed confidently in the direction traced by our Industrial Plan, aimed at promote decarbonisation and the electrification of consumption: essential goals to provide concrete responses to the challenges of ongoing climate change and to contribute to making the energy market more stable and autonomous”.

