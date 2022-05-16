Genoa – They are still ongoing restoration work by the staff of the 1st Section of Genoa of Autostrade per l’Italia inside the Monacchi tunnel, at km 4 of the A26 on the north carriageway, damaged by a heavy vehicle that burned down on Saturday morning. Autostrade announced it in a note.

In fact, due to prolonged exposure to flames, parts of the fornix have undergone extensive structural and plant damage.

At 10 they register 2 kilometers of queue between the junction for the A10 and Masone (towards Gravellone Toce).

In the vicinity of the tunnel it was necessary to activate a carriageway exchange thanks to which traffic can pass along the southern carriageway in one lane in each direction. “This configuration – reads the note from Autostrade per l’Italia – will be maintained until the necessary safety conditions are restored the reopening of the fornix expected by the end of this week“.