Genoa – An accident has occurred on the A26 motorway between Masone and Ovada, heading north. A car, due to causes under investigation, was involved in a collision with a truck.

Two people were injured traveling in the car. In serious condition a sixty-year-old who was extracted from the metal sheets by the firefighters. The man was transported by helicopter, in red code, at the San Martino hospital of Genoa.

The stretch it was closed to allow rescue efforts and was reopened around 2.30pm. At the moment there are three kilometers of queue. Autostrade advises those traveling towards Gravellona to exit at Masone and rejoin the motorway at Ovada, after having traveled along the ordinary road system.