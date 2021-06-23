The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. Traffic to Utrecht and Amsterdam will be diverted from the Deil junction via the A15 and A27. There was still a 36-minute delay on the A2 around a quarter to eight.

The truck shot through the median strip and nearly ended up on the other side of the road. Because one lane is closed on that side, traffic in the direction of Den Bosch may also experience slight delays, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Once that’s done, the vehicles are salvaged and the damage can be repaired. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is clear that damage has also occurred to the crash barrier and a light pole.

