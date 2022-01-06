The A2 highway between Breukelen and Maarssen was closed for more than an hour on Thursday afternoon due to a police action. One person was arrested in the action. The National Police Unit speaks on Twitter of a ‘suspicious situation’, but does not want to say anything further about the reason for the closure. The A2 has now been reopened.

Around 1 p.m., Rijkswaterstaat reported that the highway was closed and shortly after 2 p.m. the police announced that a person had been arrested. According to the Amsterdam broadcaster, the police action is AT5 preceded a long chase from Amsterdam. Agents would have received help from a helicopter that flew as far as Utrecht.

On pictures of various news media You can see that the building of the National Unit in Driebergen is being secured by heavily armed agents. Police are yet to confirm this. It is also not certain whether there is a connection between the closure of the A2 and the strict security.