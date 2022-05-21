with videoA delivery van collided with a truck in an accident on the A2 near Den Bosch. The driver of the van, a 34-year-old man from Eindhoven, was seriously injured. As a result of the collision, the truck with 33 tons of cream emptied over the highway.

The accident took place around 00.50 hours on the A2 towards Eindhoven, between the N279 exit and the exit to the provincial government. The driver of the delivery van ended up with his vehicle on the back of the truck and was trapped by the collision. The fire brigade, several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were called.

The fire service freed the driver. The man was conscious but was taken to hospital in Tilburg with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Completely empty

Both the van and the truck were damaged. The truck contained 33 tons of cream with a value of approximately 80,000 euros. The truck driver had just loaded his vehicle in Veghel. The tank had completely emptied over the road, causing slippery conditions. See also Press review - The richest on the planet "double their fortune during the pandemic": 'The Guardian'

Some of the cream ended up in the verge, the embankment and possibly also in the nearby ditch. Research should show how much cream ended up outside the road. That soil would have to be excavated later.

Road closed

Cleaning the road will take some time. The parallel carriageway of the A2 was therefore closed to other traffic from exit N279 to the exit to the provincial government. By 6:45 a.m. only the right lane was closed.

