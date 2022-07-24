A police spokesperson said it was a rear-end collision. One of the cars would be lying on its side on the road. The spokesman could not say if there were any injuries in the collision. The accident is said to have happened around 6:30 am this morning.

According to the police spokesperson, “standard protocol is to investigate the cause of a traffic accident.” It is not known why this took so long in this accident.

The A2 between Den Bosch and Utrecht is completely closed at the Oudenrijn junction. Traffic can detour via the Lunetten junction on the A27 and A12. This is expected to last until 10:45 a.m. A recovery company comes to tow the vehicles.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#Utrecht #closed #due #accident #police #investigating