The age of 18 is the most important watershed in life, the moment that separates the phase of dependence from that of independence. It is the moment in which, in addition to being able to obtain the driving license B, that of the car, it is possible to give theexamination for the A2 license valid for driving some motorcycles: the theory is the same, so if you already have one it is not necessary to repeat the exam, while the practice is obviously different. The A2 license, it should be remembered, is the license dedicated to motorcycles with a displacement greater than 125 cc but with a power limited to 35 kW (47.6 Hp), weight / power ratio not exceeding 0.2 kW / kg and which does not derive from a version that develops over double the maximum power (70 kW, that is 95 Hp). It also entitles you to drive: 50 and 125 cc, being a license of higher rank than the AM and A1 licenses; three-wheeled vehicles with speeds of up to 45 km / h; light quadricycles (quads) with an unladen mass of up to 350 kg, a maximum speed of 45 km / h, a displacement of 50 cc and a maximum power of 4 kW; tricycles with a power not exceeding 15 kW; agricultural machinery with a maximum speed of 40 km / h and dimensions within 1.60 meters in width, 4 meters in length, 2.5 meters in height and 2.5 tons of total mass when fully loaded. But be careful, because – returning to the motorcycle planet – if you carry out the practical exam with a scooter or a motorcycle without gearbox and clutch, you will get the qualification to drive only that type of vehicle, without the possibility of driving motorcycles. with manual gearbox. The A2 license is renewed every 10 years up to the age of 50, then every five years up to the age of 70, every three years between the ages of 71 and 80 and every 24 months after the age of 80.

Taking the sales data processed by Ancma that refer to the first quarter of 2022, let’s take a look at the 10 most popular bikes on the market Italian with an A2 license: they are the Benelli Trk 502, the Yamaha MT-07, the Honda CB 500 X, the Royal Enfield Meteor, the Yamaha MT-09, the Kawasaki Z900, the Yamaha Tracer 7, the Ducati 937 Monster, the Ducati Multistrada V2 and Ducati Scrambler 800. Of these, only Benelli, Honda and Royal Enfield are below the threshold of 35 kW by nature and therefore can be driven with an A2 license without weakening. For the others, the kit of weakening or there are dedicated 35 kW versions. In any case, if a motorcycle has to be weakened, the total cost between practice, kit itself and labor is just under 200 euros. The costs rise when you then have to remove the weakening kit to bring the bike back to full power, because in addition to the workforce of the authorized workshop there is also the bureaucratic part, with the practice that implies the registration certificate.