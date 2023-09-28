Former Autostrade CEO Giovanni Castellucci sentenced to 6 years on appeal for the Avellino massacre

The second Court of Appeal of Naples sentenced the former CEO of Aspi Giovanni Castellucci to six years. He is held responsible for the road massacre which occurred on the A16 motorway on the evening of 28 July 2013, in Monteforte Irpino (Avellino, where a bus crashed from the Acqualonga viaduct, causing the death of forty people –

In January 2019 the single judge of the Court of Avellino had condemned the owner of the transport company and owner of the bus. Twelve years of imprisonment as the Prosecutor had requested and held responsible for the poor condition of the bus, registered in 1985 and with 800 thousand km travelled, and had not subjected the vehicle to an inspection. While, the former CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia Giovanni Castellucci, against whom the Prosecutor’s Office had requested 10 years of imprisonment, was acquittedas well as the former co-general manager and some managers.

At the time of the conviction, the prosecution maintained that the barriers against which the bus hit could have withstood the blow if the pins had not been corroded by the salt which, on that stretch of the motorway, was used to deal with snow and ice.

The Court of Appeal of Naples today overturned the acquittal sentence issued by the Court of Avellino for the former CEO of Autostrade Giovanni Castellucci, the former general director Riccardo Mollo, and two employees of Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi), Massimo Giulio Fornaci and Marco Perna. The Court of Appeal sentenced all four to six years in prison.

But the sentences were not limited to Castellucci, Mollo and the Aspi employees. The second instance judges also confirmed, albeit with a slight reduction in sentences, the sentences imposed at first instance on other defendants. Paolo Berti and Nicola Spadavecchia, Autostrade executives, will now see a five-year sentence, while employees Gianni Marrone, Gianluca De Franceschi and Bruno Gerardi were sentenced to three years in prison.

Furthermore, the Court confirmed most of the first instance sentence, with the exception of one issue: the false inspection of the bus involved in the accident. This accusation had led to the conviction of the owner of the bus, Gennaro Lametta, and the employee of the Civil Motorization of Naples, Antonietta Ceriola. However, due to the statute of limitations, these sentences were reduced on appeal, with Lametta now seeing a nine-year sentence and Ceriola four.

Castellucci and involvement in the collapse of the Morandi bridge

Castellucci was already under investigation for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, which occurred on 14 August 2018, which caused the death of 43 people and extensive material damage. As many as 59 people were in the dock, including former managers and technicians of Autostrade and Spea, a company that dealt with maintenance and inspections, as well as current and former managers of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Although initially considered the main defendant in the trial for the bridge massacre, Castellucci was then sent to trial, together with 58 other people accused in the proceedings.

