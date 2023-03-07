A 25-year-old boy lost his life in an accident that took place yesterday, Monday 6 March, on the Marche section of the A14. The boy was driving a heavy vehicle and was involved in a rear-end collision.

The articulated lorry driven by the boy, originally from Lucera (Foggia), was involved in a very violent rear-end collision with a bus, which fortunately was not carrying passengers at the time.

Destiny wanted the boy’s father, traveling on the same line, to have found himself faced with the terrible scene. The intervention of the firefighters was necessary to extract the victim from the cab of the vehicle. The highway was temporarily closed to traffic to carry out the relevant surveys.