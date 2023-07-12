Genoa – On today’s evening, Wednesday 11 July, the Prosecutor of Genoa led by Nicola Piacente ordered the seizure of the gallery Monte Giugothe tunnel of A12 where on Sunday a tourist bus caught fire intoxicating 37 people and causing the closure of the motorway section.

On Thursday the investigators will make an inspection of the gallery.

Just this morning the regional councilor Giacomo Giampedrone, reporting to the regional council, had reported on Aspi’s timetable to reopen the first lane towards Genoa tomorrow at 2 pm. A provision that in the light of the kidnapping cannot be respected. There will therefore remain the lane gap which involves traffic delays in both directions between Nervi and Recco.

The kidnapping decision has matured today to deepen the consequences of the fire of the heavy vehicle on the tunnel vault. Today the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Genoa had given the Guardia di Finanza the task of tracing documents and material relating to the Monte Giugo tunnel, within the material collected in the so-called Morandi bis investigation.