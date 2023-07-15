Genoa – The stainless steel nets, illuminated by the headlights of the cars and trucks returning to travel through the tunnel after a five-day stop, involuntarily make the vault shine with a succession of colored light points. 1.30 pm yesterday, the Monte Giugo tunnel – at kilometer 15 of the A12 motorway between Recco and Nervi – it becomes viable again with a first lane in the direction of the Ligurian capital. An hour later, at 2.30 pm, the lane deviation is also removedthus bringing the stretch between Nervi and Recco (towards the east) back to normal – two lanes of traffic.

The safety nets installed in the Monte Giugo tunnel (photo Balostro)

Now there is a new race against time: because Sunday will be the time for a counter-exodus, towards Milan and northern Italy, for tourists and owners of second homes who descended between Tigullio and Eastern Liguria. And Aspi’s goal is to be able to reopen the second lane of the Monte Giugo tunnel in time for weekend returns, so as not to condemn Liguria to a black dot Sunday.

Although with slowdowns, even if with queues that still exist – but which are not comparable, compared to the scenario of recent days – we proceed on the A12, then finally passing under the restored vault that appears to have LED lights. Between 12 and 14 yesterday The 19th century he traveled the stretch of motorway several times but also the Aurelia, to monitor the situation of the queues. And the infernal chaos of the morning – especially from Genoa towards the Levant, with even eight kilometers of queue – gradually diminishes.

Far away is last Sunday’s pitch black, when the fire of a coach inside the Monte Giugo tunnel had first triggered fear – for the driver and passengers, all fortunately safe and sound – and then panic for the traffic knocked out in the height of the tourist season. The tunnel was formally released yesterday morning by consultants appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office supported by Autostrade per l’Italia technicians.



The queues before the reopening (photo Balostro)

Meanwhile, until yesterday afternoon, the queue kilometers multiplied. Columns on the motorway, endless queues also on the Aurelia where on Thursday, to cover a handful of kilometers between Nervi and Bogliasco, “someone took 23 minutes – thunders the mayor of Bogliasco Luca Pastorino – the situation has improved only thanks to the collaboration of the Levante Municipality, because for us it is the traffic lights of Capolungo and Campostano that create problems in such cases ».

Even those who chose to avoid the highway these days are choosing to traveling along the Aurelia, he found himself faced with queues or, in any case, sustained traffic and constant. This was also the case in the morning, before the reopening of the section on the A12, in particular from Nervi and Sori. A scenario with apocalyptic hues, ahead of the weekend, thwarted in time. On the contrary: even half an hour early. Because Aspi had traced the reopening of one lane of the tunnel by 2 pm yesterday.



The skeleton of the seized bus (photo Balostro)

The bus that caught fire is at the side of the Autogrill car park which you meet just before the Nervi exit: surrounded by red and white tape, it is a ghost that only by lucky luck did not engulf, in the flames, even human lives.

To get to the reopening of one lane of the Monte Giugo tunnel, several work shifts were forty technicians and one hundred workers with ten lifting platforms, four trolleys, twelve vans, fifteen special vehiclesthe. The cleaning of the motorway carriageway, the removal of the damaged tunnel systems, the safety of the concrete portions, the laying of more than 500 square meters of stainless steel mesh on over sixty meters of tunnel were completed with a bang , the washing of the vault, the restoration of the road pavement, of the horizontal signs and, temporarily, of the tunnel systems. The first thanks of the regional governor Giovanni Toti and the regional councilor for civil protection Giacomo Giampedrone go to them: «With their work they made it possible to remove the deviation from the lane and, now, they will also be at work in these two nights for the reopening of the two lanes, in the Monte Giugo gallery, from Sunday in time for the return. In this way it will be possible to mitigate a situation that remains complex because, fortunately, tourist flows are abundant on both Rivieras».



Workers at work outside the Monte Giugo tunnel (photo Balostro)

Fragile infrastructure networks

The case of the Monte Giugo tunnel and the kilometric queues suffered by motorists in recent days brings a cyclical Achilles’ heel of Liguria to the fore, the node of infrastructures and connections. The deputy and deputy leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber Valentina Ghio presented a question to infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini, signed together with the Ligurian deputy Andrea Orlando, the president of the Chiara Braga group and the group leader of the Transport commission Anthony Barbagallo. «During a joint commission in the Chamber, the CEO of Aspi, among other things, presented an investment plan for 21.5 billion euros to be implemented by 2038 for maintenance and upgrading of the infrastructure; of these 5.3 billion concern Liguria. It would be good – says Ghio – to know what initiatives have been launched by the government for monitor the implementation status of these investments for safety of the motorway network and what is the start-up status of monitoring, especially on tunnels, bridges and viaducts».

A theme, that of connections, which is also raised by Aldo Werdin, president of Federalberghi Liguria: «What happened once again highlighted the fragility of the connection networks in our region. And I’m not just thinking of the motorways but also of the trains, the airport and, in the local areas, taxis. The tourism numbers in June were amazing and we are also doing very well in this month of July: our region is increasingly touristy but to continue on this path, infrastructure is needed”.