It is no more than 8 of the 137 kilometers that the A12 has in total. But the closure of that 8 kilometer highway north of Arnhem will be felt in the Randstad. For example, with those who had planned the ‘Hazenpad’ as a route to a summer holiday destination. Rijkswaterstaat expects the work to cause significant disruption.
Marco Bouman
Latest update:
08:49
