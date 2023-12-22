La Spezia – Green light from the Ministry of Transport to concessions on the motorway toll for the A12 Brugnato – La Spezia Santo Stefano Magra section, in both directions. A measure requested from the Salt concessionaire by the Liguria Region and the Province of La Spezia, applied on the days in which the bridge along the SP 566 provincial road between Brugnato and Borghetto Vara will be closed. This closure will be necessary both in the event of the Vara's flood levels being exceeded and for extraordinary maintenance and safety works managed by the Province of La Spezia. The agreement was approved today by the regional council.

“Thanks to the memorandum of understanding between the Province of La Spezia, the Liguria Region and Salt, the inconveniences for those who live or work in the municipalities bound by the closure of the bridge will be significantly limited – comments theregional councilor for Infrastructure Giacomo Giampedrone –. We have demonstrated that it is possible to reconcile safety interventions with careful traffic management.”

The benefits are intended for residents, domiciled and companies based in the municipalities of Brugnato, Rocchetta Vara, Zignago, Sesta Godano, Varese Ligure, Maissana and Carro: each eligible user will be given a maximum of 10 toll vouchers, valid until May 1, 2024.

“The bridge on the SP 566 provincial road, one of the most important arteries of the La Spezia road network, is a strategic link between several areas of the Val di Vara and the rest of the province – declares the president of the Province of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini – For us it is a primary work for our territory”. It is no coincidence that an important infrastructure redevelopment program is underway: starting from the implementation of interventions in the bed of the Vara river up to acting directly on the bridge.

“Safety is the first objective to refer to – concludes Peracchini – Today, thanks to this agreement, we can deliver less burdensome inconvenience to citizens“.