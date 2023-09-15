Genoa – Chain collision and motorway section closed this afternoon around 5.30pm on the A12 motorway between the Genova Nervi and Genova Est toll booths in the direction of Genoa. About ten cars collided for reasons yet to be ascertained near a tunnel.

Four injured people (code yellow and green) were transported by 118 between the San Martino hospital and Villa Scassi in Sampierdarena. None are serious. The traffic police and firefighters are on site and are removing the vehicles. Currently – 6pm – more than seven kilometers of queue.