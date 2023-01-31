Genoa – An accident occurred this morning on the A12 motorway inside the Monte Sperone tunnel, between the Genova Est toll booths and the junction for the A7, in the direction of the Genova Ovest toll booth.

They were involved in the accident a heavy vehicle and two cars. One of the two cars overturned on impact with the heavy vehicle. Two injured: they were both transported in yellow code to the emergency room of the Villa Scassi hospital in Sampierdarena.

118, traffic police and firefighters intervened on the spot.

Traffic was blocked to allow the intervention of emergency vehicles. The stretch was then reopened. However, queues are still reported.