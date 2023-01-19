Genoa – An accident between two cars occurred shortly after 17.30 in a tunnel on the A12 motorway, in the section between Rapallo and Chiavari. Traffic was blocked in both directions for about an hour. around 18.30 traffic resumed, albeit with queues and slowdowns in both directions.

The accident between two cars “occurred at km 31 – explains Autostrade in a note – at the height of a construction site, correctly installed and signaled, where there is a lane interchange”.

Autostrade per l’Italia personnel, firefighters and emergency vehicles are on site.