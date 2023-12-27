La Spezia – He was walking the A12 motorway when he felt ill. A 24 year old girl, originally from Caserta but resident in Val di Magra, she felt ill, pulled the car over and died.

The tragedy occurred early in the morning. The young woman was traveling with another person when she felt ill and she pulled over with the car at the Brugnato Ovest motorway service station. The staff of the service area provided first aid and notified Polstrada, 118 and Croce Azzurra of Brugnato. But unfortunately there was nothing to be done.