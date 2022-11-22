Rome – On the A10 motorway an accident occurred in the section between Arenzano and Varazze, in the direction of Ventimiglia, at km 21, which involved a truck that overturned. It happened just before 10:30. The driver sustained no serious injuries.

Emergency services, traffic police patrols and personnel from the 1st section of Genoa of Autostrade per l’Italia attended the scene.

Traffic was temporarily blocked to allow the vehicle to be recovered. Then the stretch was reopened but in the late morning they still register queues of 8 kilometers.

Repercussions with queues are recorded on the A26 Genoa Voltri-Gravellona Toce starting from Masone. Autostrade advises those traveling towards Savona to exit at Genova Pra’ and rejoin the motorway at Varazze.