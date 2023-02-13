Various construction sites on the Ligurian motorways are starting today. In fact, the morning began with queues and slowdowns starting from Varazze in the direction of Genoa. Aspi has also scheduled several closures. Provisions that could also have repercussions on the ordinary road system for the diversion of traffic on the Via Aurelia and on the provincial road 29 of the Cadibona. From 10pm on the Genoa-Savona route, managed by Aspi, the section between Varazze and Celle will be closed for three nights, to allow for inspection and maintenance of the tunnels. Traffic towards Savona will therefore be diverted to the Aurelia from 10pm to 6am on nights between tomorrow and Tuesday, and between Wednesday and Thursday. During the night between Friday and Saturday, the closure will be reduced from midnight to 6. Other closures are foreseen, from 11 to 5, also between Arenzano and the connection with the A26, in the nights between Tuesday and Wednesday and between Thursday and Friday, due of the passage of exceptional transport in a narrow carriageway area.