Savona – It has been circulating for hours among chats and social media video of a highway viaduct from which material would fall while the vehicles are in transit. Originally the post indicated the area of Cerialis, but as often happens with the wireless telephone, the place has moved and become Varazze. However, it is a construction site where work is in progress, can we in fact observe the workers’ vehicles stopped on a lane, and is the fall of the rubble due to the workers’ interventions on some slabs?

«In relation to the video currently distributed on some social channels from which some rubble appears to have fallen from the Ceriale viaduct along the A10 Savona-Ventimiglia motorway, we specify that we are in the presence of a construction site area closed to transit of the vehicles where controlled demolition operations of the concrete of the slabs and curbs are underway, with hydrodemolition, – Autostrada dei Fiori explains in a note – for the purposes of installing the new safety barriers. The construction site has been operational since October 4th and will remain in place until mid-December 2023.”

There are therefore no collapses or uncontrolled losses of material on the viaduct filmed in the video which, unfortunately, continues to circulate in WhatsApp chats with alarmist warnings and invitations to share, reporting Varazze as the location of the images.

The area is in fact located between the Borghetto Santo Spirito and Albenga junctions. «To demolish the curb and the most superficial part of the slab, thus allowing the reconstruction of the base on which the new barriers will rest, it was chosen to use the hydrodemolition technique which uses high pressure water, at around 1200 bar, and which causes local controlled detachments of material in places where the concrete is less compact”.

Technique that generates the “cascade” of material visible in the video: «According to safety regulations, the construction site area is also manned in the part underneath the viaduct by personnel responsible for controlling the operations – conclude the Autofiori managers in the note – so that is safety is always protected for the surrounding environment and prevented non-experts from accessing the area”.

The invitation, before spreading images and videos, is always to check and contact the relevant bodies in order not to generate alarm.