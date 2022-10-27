Genoa – A heavy vehicle on fire caused the temporary closure of the section of the motorway A10 between Genoa Pra ‘and Genoa Airport, towards Genoa.

It happened just before 7pm. In the stretch, where queues were recorded, it was reopened after about an hour only one lane for traffic to flow out. Then the stretch was closed again.

The section will remain closed all night for removal of the vehicle, cleaning of the platform, reconstruction of the flooring, inspection of the sound tunnel and other checks. This was announced by Autostrade per l’Italia.

The fire brigade team has put out the fire and it is confirmed that there were no injuries involved.

Traffic police patrols and the staff of the Genoa Trunk Management of Autostrade per l’Italia also intervened on the spot.

For motorists heading towards Genoa, after the Genova Pra ‘exit, Autostrade per l’Italia advises to take the ordinary road network and then return to the motorway at Genoa Airport. It is also closed the entry of Genoa Pegli towards Genoa.