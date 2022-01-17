Genoa – New critical issues arriving in the next weekend of January for the motorway network in Liguria. From 10pm on Friday 21st until 6am on Monday 24th January and from 10pm on 28th January until 6am on 31st January, the permanent closure of the section of the A10, after the junction for the A26, from Genoa to Savona is scheduled.for modernization works in the “Madonna delle Grazie II” gallery.

After the obligatory detour on the A26 Genova Voltri-Gravellona Toce, you will have to exit at Masone station and return from it in the opposite direction. Alternatively, but not for heavy vehicles, the exit at the station can be anticipated Genoa Pra‘, take the Aurelia, where however there is an alternating one-way street regulated by a traffic light, and return to the A10 in Arenzano, to continue towards Savona.

“In conjunction with these closures in A10- announces the regional councilor for infrastructure, Giacomo Giampedroneat the end of a discussion with the Aspi concessionaire – Liguria Region and the Municipality of Genoa, requested and obtained from Aspi, in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, the exemption from the toll on the additional motorway route for the A26 section between the interconnection with the A10 and Masone and vice versain the period involved in the closure “.

The Municipal Councilor for Transport, Matteo Camporaunderlines that the bodies “are engaged” in a continuous monitoring action on the complex situation of the construction sites on our motorway network which, in particular as the Municipality of Genoa, we will continue to carry out also through our local police to better manage the fallout and ‘impact of the interventions on city traffic “.