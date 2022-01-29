Savino Del Bene Scandicci does not let her guard down and does her duty fully, taking away the three full points from Trento. At the foot of Monte Bondone only in some moments of the match did the yellow and blue of the house manage to keep up with the Tuscans, driven by the performances of Antropova and Silva Correa, authors of 11 points each, well orchestrated by a lucid Malinov. Scandicci thus keeps pace with the top, while the Delta Despar Trentino will have to wait for the outcome of the two delicate salvation battles scheduled for this round between Rome and Perugia and between Vallefoglia and Bergamo to understand how its own ranking will change with a view to salvation. At the start of the two sets, Trento does not change a comma compared to the now traditional sextet, while Barbolini at the helm of the Tuscans opts for the opposite Antropova. The balance on the field reigns just for the time of some exchange. Then when the blue opposite born in Iceland goes to bat, the set splits in two: three winning beats in a row and it is 13-17 for Savino Del Bene. Scandicci firmly takes the reins of the partial, Berti walls Pietrini for 16-21 who keeps alive the last hopes of the landlords. Definitively set aside when Pereira Zilio signs the kidney blow that effectively closes the games. In the second set the Delta with Piani tries a reaction taking to 9-6, but as soon as Scandicci fixes a couple of things in its break phase, a 6-0 string arrives in favor of the Tuscans that brings the score to 9-12. The face of the set changes completely, because the 4-place effectiveness of the Tuscan couple is decidedly higher than that made up of Nizetich and Rivero (13-20). Inside Rucli and Mason but the partial is now widely marked, Silva Correa’s wall on Rivero is worth 14-22 and is in fact the exclamation point on the partial. At the start of the third set (3-6) the Delta Despar tries to keep up (8-12), but struggling more than her opponents to put the ball on the ground. The video check confirms the arbitration decision that assigns 11-18 in favor of the Tuscans, before Pietrini’s clever lob doesn’t score 12-20. The end credits are now ready to scroll through the match (15-23 with a point from Alberti), with Scandicci thus mortgaging the three points despite Delta’s final kidney blow.

Cuneo 3-0 Florence (31-29, 25-13, 26-24)

–

The one hundred and first Cuneo bench coach Pistola celebrates it with a round and convincing score: 3-0 against the Bisonte Firenze who is surpassed in the standings by the “cats”. It should be borne in mind that the Tuscans have two more games to recover than Bosca, but the Piedmontese’s mental stability test was undoubtedly there. Kuznetsova is the best scorer (18 points with 44%, followed by Gicquel (16) and then Nwakalor with 13, but only 25% in attack. Five aces to 1 for the Cuneo players and mvp is Noemi Signorile. 35 minutes to conclude the first set that Cuneo won only in the third set ball thanks to stubbornness and a few too many mistakes from Florence. The same Tuscan team had had the opportunity of three set balls, but the “cats” were more ravenous and they won the partial with 44% in attack against 38% of the guests. The 7 points of Kuznetsova (50%) and Gicquel (44%) weighed more than the production of Van Gestel (6 points) Sylves (5) Coach Pistola alternates Giovannini, Degradi and Jasper, but it is Sophia, the “Russian from Cuneo”, who ends 31-29. A completely different story in the second set. Bosca San Bernardo has the ball in hand for the whole set. cuneesi start strong (5-) and never give up the advantage. On the other hand, Florence never gives the impression of being able to recover ares and plays a set to forget: only 16% in attack and 9 points n total with 4 points of Nwakalor. On the other side of the net, Kuznetsova and Gicquel score 12 points and the sign is the “non-reconstruction” of Florence on the last point of the set: 25-13. The third set is much more balanced with Florence who would like to forget the second set. Il Bisonte fights, but Cuneo manages to snatch the two points that he maintains and increases with Squarcini’s ace for 20-17. The feint of Stufi for the dunk of Gicquel for 21-18 sounds the charge to the Bosca San Bernardo who sniffs the 3 points. Stately crushes at the first touch and forces the invasion of Florence: 22-18. Florence reacts with Enweonwu not stopped by the Cuneo wall which wastes in attack allowing the recovery of the Tuscans: 22 even with the Belien wall. Another wall of the girls from Bellano (on the second line of Gicquel), then Cuneo equalized on 23 all. The first set ball is from Florence: 23-24 with Stufi’s error, but Enwwoenwu misses the serve (24 all). Foul under construction for Bisolte, ahead Cuneo: 25-24. The Bosca wall is celebrating the “cats” in the middle of the field: 26-24 and 3-0.