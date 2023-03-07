The tie break is needed to award the victory in the postponement that closes the twenty-first day of the championship. Novara makes a comeback but struggles a lot against Florence which was looking for points to hope for the playoffs. The Piedmontese hook Chieri at 42

Florence-Novara 2-3 (25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 12-15)

—

A good first set played by Florence with a well-placed wall against which the forwards from Novara are struggling to find passages (Battistoni part in directing). Bosetti and Karakurt succeed with more experience than power but it is not enough to curb the Tuscan momentum which, when Nwakalor begins to warm up together with Herbots, allows Malinov and his companions to lengthen and close the set by thwarting a Piedmontese comeback attempt. In the second set the Piedmontese improve with Cambi on the pitch and the more effective block. Well Bosetti but also the understanding in the center while Florence is in trouble and finds itself chasing for the whole set. Extreme balance in the third set with Novara missing a few too many balls while Florence relies on the power of Nwakalor to stay in the running. In the final rush, Sylves blocks and Herbots closes for Il Bisonte. The reaction of the fourth set arrives punctually for Igor who also benefits from a drop in Nwakalor on which the Piedmontese block takes measures. Novara goes ahead 14-10. Parisi tries to make Malinov catch his breath by inserting Guiducci and Firenze grabs 18-18 and then 20 all. Novara breaks away again with Carcaces and closes with Bosetti. Novara goes ahead at the tie break by beating well and accepting some opponent errors and controls until the match is closed